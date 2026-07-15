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Home / The School Tribune / Fancy Dress Competition organised

Fancy Dress Competition organised

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:59 AM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, organised a vibrant Fancy Dress Competition for the students of Prep II on the inspiring theme ‘Freedom Fighters’. The young participants came dressed as legendary heroes of India’s freedom struggle, including Rani Lakshmibai, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose and other eminent personalities. With great confidence, enthusiasm and patriotic spirit, the children beautifully portrayed their chosen characters, highlighting their courage, sacrifice and love for the nation. The competition not only enhanced the students’ confidence and communication skills but also instilled in them a deep sense of patriotism and respect for the nation’s heroes. The judges appreciated the remarkable efforts and creativity displayed by the young participants. In Prep II-A, Mayra secured first position, Aadvik Singh Badoni was awarded second position, and Sonika secured third position. In Prep II-B, Vanshika bagged first position, Hershey secured second position, and Dakshita was awarded third position.

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The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

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