Fancy Dress Competition organised

DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, organised a vibrant Fancy Dress Competition for the students of Prep II on the inspiring theme ‘Freedom Fighters’. The young participants came dressed as legendary heroes of India’s freedom struggle, including Rani Lakshmibai, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose and other eminent personalities. With great confidence, enthusiasm and patriotic spirit, the children beautifully portrayed their chosen characters, highlighting their courage, sacrifice and love for the nation. The competition not only enhanced the students’ confidence and communication skills but also instilled in them a deep sense of patriotism and respect for the nation’s heroes. The judges appreciated the remarkable efforts and creativity displayed by the young participants. In Prep II-A, Mayra secured first position, Aadvik Singh Badoni was awarded second position, and Sonika secured third position. In Prep II-B, Vanshika bagged first position, Hershey secured second position, and Dakshita was awarded third position.

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