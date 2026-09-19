Fancy dress competition organised

DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, organised a fancy dress competition for students of the Nursery classes on the theme “States of India”, providing young learners with an opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage, traditions and diversity of the country through colourful traditional costumes. The children participated enthusiastically and presented themselves with great confidence. In Nursery-A, Vamika secured the first position, Nayra Choudhary and Divisha jointly secured the second position, and Aayush won the third position. In Nursery-B, Kartik Arora secured the first position, Vritika Yadav won the second position and Advit Singh secured the third position. Principal Deepika Bhardwaj appreciated the enthusiastic participation and performances of all students and congratulated the winners for their wonderful presentations. She encouraged the children to take part in such activities, which help develop confidence, creativity, awareness and appreciation for India’s diverse cultural heritage. The competition concluded on a joyful and memorable note.
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