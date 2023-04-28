Fancy dress contest at St Xavier's High School, Mohali

A fancy dress competition based on the theme, 'Go Green' -- Best out of waste and a special assembly was organised at the school. The aim was to spread the message that it was the top most priority to take care of the planet and protect its valuable resources from various pollutants. The children voiced their views on saving the planet through dialogue and play. They performed a skit which aimed at saving the earth.
