Fancy dress event at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Students of classes I to XII participated in a fancy dress event. Founders and Directors Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Principal Dr Parveena John Singh were present on the occasion. A fancy dress competition was held on the occasion. All the participants as well as the audience felt refreshed and energised. The programme ended with a prize distribution and some words of encouragement by the Principal. She greatly appreciated the efforts of students and teachers.
