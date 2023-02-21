Farewell at DAV School, Mohali

The school gave a fond farewell to the outgoing batch of Class XII. The programme commenced with ‘welcome address’ by students of Class XII. There was a cultural programme featuring dances, songs, speech, etc. A few games were also played. Principal Rosy Sharma appreciated the efforts of the outgoing batch in taking part in varied competitions and raising the bar of perfection. She wished them luck to make a mark in the world outside. Various titles were conferred on students and certificates distributed among students who excelled in academics and sports. After the cultural programme, everyone assembled in the front lawn for refreshments.
