Farewell at Saffron City School, Fatehgarh Sahib

The school bid farewell to the outgoing batch of Class XII. The celebrations kicked off with the welcome of outgoing students, followed by a cultural programme with songs, music and dance. The Hindi choir presented a melodious performance. Juniors presented jhoomar and giddha for their seniors. A round of games was also organised. On the basis of confidence, talent and intelligence, titles were conferred on outgoing students. The title of Mr Saffronite went to Abhijeet Singh and Miss Saffronite to Gursheen Kaur, Mr Congenial title went to Vansh Kapila and Miss Elegant title to Gurleen Kaur. Principal Jasdeep Kaur Kahlon extended her best wishes to the outgoing batch.
