Home / The School Tribune / Farewell ceremony held for Class X

Farewell ceremony held for Class X

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:13 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
St Mary’s School, Mohali, hosted a farewell ceremony for the students of Class X. The programme was graced by Chairman Rev Fr Aji K Chacko, management members and Principal of St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, Neha Kashyap and Principal of St Mary’s School, Mohali, Bijumon Thomas. The programme began with a prayer and lamp lighting ceremony, followed by a welcome speech by students of Class IX. The event included badge and title distribution, class teacher’s message, and colourful dance performances by students of classes IX and X. The principal addressed the gathering and motivated the students to move ahead in life with confidence and determination. A special performance by Class X and blessings by the Rev Fr Aji K Chacko added emotional depth to the occasion. Mementoes were distributed, and Class X students presented a gift to the school as a token of gratitude. Interactive rounds and the Spreading of Light Ceremony made the programme engaging and meaningful. Teachers also presented a melodious song, which was highly appreciated. The highlight of the ceremony was the announcement of the title of ‘Mr St Marian’ to Hunarpartap Singh and the title of ‘Ms St Marian’ to Mahak Abhijit Sharma, which filled the hall with excitement and applause. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by the school anthem and the national anthem. The farewell left the students with fond memories as they bid goodbye to their school life.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

