Home / The School Tribune / Farewell ceremony organised

Farewell ceremony organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:31 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
A memorable and heart-warming farewell ceremony was organised for the outgoing Class X students atAC Global School, Banur. The day was filled with blessings, joy, and emotions as the school community gathered to bid a loving goodbye to their seniors. The programme began on a spiritual note with a ‘hawan’ ceremony conducted in the morning. Students and teachers participated with devotion, seeking divine blessings for the bright future, success, and well-being of the Class X students. The sacred ritual created a peaceful and positive atmosphere to start the special day. After the Hawan, the celebration continued with a vibrant cultural programme that included dances, songs, and entertaining performances. The highlights of the event were the “Mr Farewell” and “Miss Farewell” titles, where students confidently presented their talent, grace, and personalities. Several fun games and interactive activities added excitement and laughter, making the occasion lively and enjoyable for everyone. The ceremony concluded with an inspiring speech by Director Krishna Agnihotri who motivated the students to remain focused, work hard, and uphold the values of the school. The day truly became a cherished memory for the Class X batch.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

