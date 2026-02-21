Farewell ceremony organised

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, organised a farewell ceremony, "Bidding Adieu", in honour of its outgoing Class XII students. The event was held at Country Inn by Radisson, Zirakpur. The Class XII students attended in elegant traditional attire, while Class XI students added charm to the occasion in refined western formals. The programme commenced with a solemn assembly comprising scripture readings and a prayer service, invoking the Almighty's blessings. Engaging games and interactive activities fostered warmth and camaraderie, allowing students to relive cherished memories. A highlight of the evening was the much-anticipated fashion show, where participants were judged on their ramp walk, traditional attire, composure and spontaneity during the question-and-answer round. The final round was adjudicated by the Principal Dr Parveena John Singh, along with Mount Carmel School, Mohali, Principal Jasleen Kaur Sabarwal. The ceremony concluded on a reflective note with a heartfelt prayer by the Principal, seeking divine blessings for the students' future endeavours. The Class XII batch was also presented with a commemorative gift as a token of affection and remembrance.
