Farewell ceremony organised

Alliance International School, Banur, organised a farewell ceremony to bid adieu to its outgoing Class XII students. The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a warm welcome address in honour of the graduating batch. Principal Brijesh Saxena extended his heartfelt blessings and encouraged students to pursue their aspirations with confidence. Chairman Ashwani Garg congratulated the students on successfully completing their academic journey and motivated them to aim high with determination and discipline. President Ashok Garg conveyed his best wishes and advised students to uphold the values and ethos imbibed at the school. Students of Class XI added vibrancy to the occasion through lively cultural performances, including dance, music and engaging games. Titles and mementoes were presented to the outgoing students, making the celebration even more memorable. The Class XII students shared their experiences and expressed sincere gratitude to their teachers and parents for their unwavering support. The ceremony concluded on an emotional note with a vote of thanks and best wishes for a bright and successful future for the departing batch.

