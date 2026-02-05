Farewell ceremony organised

Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, hosted a heart-warming farewell ceremony for its outgoing Class XII students, marking the culmination of their memorable school journey. The programme commenced on a solemn and uplifting note with a prayer service, invoking God's blessings upon the students as they prepare to step into a new chapter of their lives. Following the prayer, the celebrations unfolded with a vibrant cultural programme meticulously organised by the students of Class XI. The audience was treated to a series of captivating dance performances and melodious songs that added colour and energy to the event. One of the most-awaited highlights of the day was the ramp walk by the Class XII students. Adding to the excitement was the much-anticipated title ceremony. Amidst cheers and applause, the coveted title of "Miss Sacred Heart" was awarded to Aira Pathak who exemplified confidence, charm and leadership. The first runner-up was Devishi Manhas and Prisha Jaiswal was crowned as the second runner-up acknowledging their grace and commendable presence. The crowning ceremony was a proud and joyous moment for the winners and their classmates alike. Principal Rev Sister Venita Joseph congratulated Class XII students on reaching this significant milestone and encouraged them to face their upcoming board examinations with confidence and determination.
- States
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- musings
- Letters To The Editor
- Latest News
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- Weather
- India Pakistan News
- Classifieds
- Grooms Wanted
- property for sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- Other Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach us
- The Tribune Epaper
- The Tribune App - Android
- The Tribune App - iOS
- Punjabi Tribune online
- Punjabi Tribune Epaper
- Punjabi Tribune App - Android
- Punjabi Tribune App - iOS
- Dainik Tribune online
- Dainik Tribune Epaper
- Dainik Tribune App - Android
- Dainik Tribune App - ios
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Contact Us
- About Us
- Code of Ethics
- Advertise with us Tribune Classifieds Subscribe To Print Edition
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Quick Links
- Home
- India
- World
- Sport
- Business
- Features
- Diaspora
- Coronavirus
- Trending
- Latest News
- states
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal
- J & K
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- Musings
- Letters to the Editor
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- India Pakistan News
- Move Ahead
- Jobs & Careers
- Health
- Schools
- Technology
- Code of Ethics
- Partner Exclusives
- Games
- Classified
- Brides wanted
- Grooms Wanted
- Property For Sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- other Classifieds
- Book Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach US
- About us
- Contact Us
- Subscribe To Print Edition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement