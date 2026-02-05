DT
Home / The School Tribune / Farewell ceremony organised

Farewell ceremony organised

School Notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:28 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, hosted a heart-warming farewell ceremony for its outgoing Class XII students, marking the culmination of their memorable school journey. The programme commenced on a solemn and uplifting note with a prayer service, invoking God's blessings upon the students as they prepare to step into a new chapter of their lives. Following the prayer, the celebrations unfolded with a vibrant cultural programme meticulously organised by the students of Class XI. The audience was treated to a series of captivating dance performances and melodious songs that added colour and energy to the event. One of the most-awaited highlights of the day was the ramp walk by the Class XII students. Adding to the excitement was the much-anticipated title ceremony. Amidst cheers and applause, the coveted title of "Miss Sacred Heart" was awarded to Aira Pathak who exemplified confidence, charm and leadership. The first runner-up was Devishi Manhas and Prisha Jaiswal was crowned as the second runner-up acknowledging their grace and commendable presence. The crowning ceremony was a proud and joyous moment for the winners and their classmates alike. Principal Rev Sister Venita Joseph congratulated Class XII students on reaching this significant milestone and encouraged them to face their upcoming board examinations with confidence and determination.

