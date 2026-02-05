DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Farewell ceremony organised

Farewell ceremony organised

School Notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:32 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, organised farewell ceremony. The event was a beautiful blend of celebration, gratitude and nostalgia, marking the culmination of an important chapter in the lives of the graduating students. The evening commenced with a vibrant cultural presentation by the juniors, who paid a heartfelt tribute to their seniors through a lively medley of songs and an energetic Bhangra performance. The performances set a joyous tone and reflected the strong bond shared across batches. This was followed by a series of fun-filled games and interactive segments, bringing laughter and light moments, while strengthening the spirit of camaraderie that defines the YPS tradition. One of the most touching segments of the evening was the farewell speeches, where emotions ran high. Head Boy- Armaan Singh Virk, Head Girl- Divnoor Kaur and the Boarding House Captain Ekamjit Singh Randhawa, shared heartfelt reflections, expressing gratitude towards the institution, mentors and peers, while reminiscing about cherished memories and life lessons gained at YPS. Addressing the gathering, the Director delivered an inspiring and affectionate address, applauding the batch for their achievements, resilience and values and encouraging them to step into the future with confidence, integrity and a strong sense of purpose. The highlight of the evening was the last step ceremony, a solemn and symbolic tradition that marked the students' formal transition from school life to the wider world beyond. The ceremony evoked deep emotions, leaving an indelible impression on all present. The farewell concluded with a dinner, where students, staff and guests shared moments of warmth, reflection and celebration, making the evening truly unforgettable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts