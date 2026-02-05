Farewell ceremony organised

Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, organised farewell ceremony. The event was a beautiful blend of celebration, gratitude and nostalgia, marking the culmination of an important chapter in the lives of the graduating students. The evening commenced with a vibrant cultural presentation by the juniors, who paid a heartfelt tribute to their seniors through a lively medley of songs and an energetic Bhangra performance. The performances set a joyous tone and reflected the strong bond shared across batches. This was followed by a series of fun-filled games and interactive segments, bringing laughter and light moments, while strengthening the spirit of camaraderie that defines the YPS tradition. One of the most touching segments of the evening was the farewell speeches, where emotions ran high. Head Boy- Armaan Singh Virk, Head Girl- Divnoor Kaur and the Boarding House Captain Ekamjit Singh Randhawa, shared heartfelt reflections, expressing gratitude towards the institution, mentors and peers, while reminiscing about cherished memories and life lessons gained at YPS. Addressing the gathering, the Director delivered an inspiring and affectionate address, applauding the batch for their achievements, resilience and values and encouraging them to step into the future with confidence, integrity and a strong sense of purpose. The highlight of the evening was the last step ceremony, a solemn and symbolic tradition that marked the students' formal transition from school life to the wider world beyond. The ceremony evoked deep emotions, leaving an indelible impression on all present. The farewell concluded with a dinner, where students, staff and guests shared moments of warmth, reflection and celebration, making the evening truly unforgettable.

