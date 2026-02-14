Farewell ceremony organised

Sacred Souls’ School, Gharuan, organised the farewell ceremony of Class XII students themed ‘The Last Bell’ marking the final chapter of their school journey. The programme was hosted by the students of Class XI. The event was marked by a vibrant blend of games, cultural dance and heartfelt speeches, creating a memorable send-off for the outgoing students. As a token of love and remembrance, the Principal presented souvenirs to the Class XII students, wishing them success in their future endeavours. The highlight of the ceremony was the inspiring address by the Principal, who motivated the students to face future challenges with confidence, discipline and integrity, while always upholding the values imbibed at school.

