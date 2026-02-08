DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Farewell ceremony organised at DAV Public School, Bilaspur

Farewell ceremony organised at DAV Public School, Bilaspur

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:33 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
A farewell ceremony for Class XII students was organised at DAV Public School, Bilaspur. The programme was held to honour the academic journey of the students and to extend heartfelt best wishes for their bright and successful future. Principal Monika Vatsyayan advised students to prepare for their forthcoming examinations with dedication, discipline and perseverance. She inspired the students to uphold moral values, practise positive thinking and maintain good conduct in all walks of life. She encouraged students to imbibe and follow the teachings and values of Swami Dayanand Saraswati and Mahatma Hansraj in their daily lives. Students of Class XI presented colourful cultural performances as a mark of affection and respect for their seniors. The programme featured melodious songs, graceful dances and entertaining acts that filled the atmosphere with joy and enthusiasm. A special highlight of the ceremony was a Pahadi poem titled "Ajj Tain Love Marriage Karai Munni", recited by school accountant Jeewan Kumar. Students of Class XII shared their cherished memories of school life. As they recalled their academic experiences, friendships and moments spent at the school, many were overcome with emotion.

