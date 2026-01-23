DT
Farewell Ceremony organised at Tagore Theatre

Farewell Ceremony organised at Tagore Theatre

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:07 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
Ryan International School, Patiala, hosted a Farewell Ceremony for the Class of 2025-26 at the Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh. The event was made doubly significant as it served as a local launch pad for the Ryan Group’s Golden Jubilee Celebration, marking 50 years of excellence in education. The ceremony was graced by CEO Ryan Pinto, whose motivational address inspired the outgoing students to embrace the future with “truthfulness, sincerity, and responsibility”. A defining moment of the afternoon was the grand reveal of the Ryan Group’s Golden Jubilee logo. Unveiled to mark five decades since the school’s inception, the commemorative design features an infinity symbol, signifying the “Infinite Legacy” of the institution and its commitment to shaping future-ready global citizens. The event commenced with a solemn invocation, seeking the Almighty’s presence, and offering heartfelt gratitude for His enduring love and protection. The outgoing students shared reflections on their journey through school, recounting cherished memories and experiences that evoked a blend of laughter, nostalgia, and heartfelt emotions among the audience. The ceremony continued with the prestigious Ryan Awards, where the school’s top achievers were recognised for their academic and extracurricular brilliance. CEO Ryan Pinto awarded and congratulated all achievers and crowned the Ryan Prince Divjot Singh (Class XIIA) and the Ryan Princess Mannat Dhindsa (Class XIIA). The awardees of Grade X were Lagan Goyal, Ekamjot Kaur, Hargun Kaur, Aditi Goyal, Parishi, Dakshita Chowdhary, Ojasvi Singh, Onkar Garg and Vishatan Kumar Bhagat. The Grade XIII awardees were Prabhkirat Kaur, Dilawar Sandhu, Amitoj Kaur, Shubhpreet Kaur, Eshavdeep Kaur, Varinder Singh, Akshat Sharma, Sidakbir Singh and Gursimran Kaur. The transition of leadership was beautifully captured during the symbolic Candlelight Ceremony. In a poignant display of continuity, the outgoing batch passed lit candles to the School Council of Grade XI. As the Class of 2026 prepares to step into the world, the event concluded with a sense of immense pride and optimism.

