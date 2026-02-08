Farewell ceremony organised by Shemrock World School

A farewell ceremony was organised by Shemrock World School, Ropar, to bid a warm adieu to the outgoing batch of Class X students. The event was marked by enthusiasm and emotion as students and teachers came together to celebrate years of learning, growth and shared memories. The programme began with a traditional welcome by Class IX students, followed by cultural performances expressing admiration for their seniors. The atmosphere was nostalgic as teachers and students revisited memorable moments from their school journey. As a gesture of gratitude, Class X students presented titles and mementoes to their teachers. A heartfelt address by Rishitveer Singh expressed sincere appreciation towards the school and faculty, while Rajvir Singh recited a self-composed poem describing his enriching experiences at the school. One of the major attractions of the event was the Mr and Miss Farewell contest, featuring rounds such as introduction, talent presentation and confidence walk. Tarmanjot Singh Dhanoa was declared Mr Farewell and Jashnoor Kaur was crowned Miss Farewell. Rajvir Singh received the discipline award for exemplary conduct, while Rishitveer Singh was honoured with the Student of the Year Award for outstanding academic and co-curricular performance. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Academic Director Ravneet Berry, who wished the students success in their forthcoming board examinations. The event ended with group photographs, capturing moments to be cherished forever.

Advertisement