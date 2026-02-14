Farewell ceremony organised for Class X students

A farewell ceremony for the students of Class X was organised at Cambridge Global School, Chula. Students of Class IX organised a competition for the outgoing students, during which questions based on personality development and general knowledge were asked to give various titles. Class X students shared their experiences and expressed their gratitude towards the school. Addressing the gathering, Director Tania Jamwal wished the students success in their future endeavours and encouraged them to move ahead with hard work, discipline, and confidence. Anshu was declared ‘Miss Personality’, Nikhilesh ‘Mr Personality’, Riddhi ‘Miss Farewell’ and Rehan ‘Mr Farewell’. The programme concluded with the presentation of mementos to students, followed by a vote of thanks.
