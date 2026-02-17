DT
Home / The School Tribune / Farewell ceremony organised for Class XII

Farewell ceremony organised for Class XII

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:10 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
The New Public School, Sector 18, Chandigarh, organised the farewell ceremony for Class XII on its campus. The occasion was graced by Principal Manish Hablani, along with the coordinators and staff members. The programme beautifully combined celebration and reflection, featuring colourful folk dances, musical performances, modelling presentations, and a range of engaging activities that kept the audience delighted. The principal’s inspiring address encouraged students to start their new journey and step confidently into the next phase of their lives. A highlight of the event was the awarding of the titles of ‘Mr NPS’ and ‘Ms NPS’ to Samarth Vig and Aarchi, respectively, after a careful evaluation of presentation, skill, and mental ability. Aditya Sharma was honoured with the title of ‘Mr Suave’, while Jasmeen Kaur received the title of ‘Ms Gorgeous’. Manpreet Kaur was recognised as the ‘Beacon of Punctuality’, Rimjhim Jagta was named the ‘Paragon of Honesty’, and Kaya Vaidya was acknowledged as the ‘Versatile Student’. The ceremony concluded with the presentation of titles and ceremonial sashes, bidding the outgoing students a warm farewell, carrying with them the best wishes of the entire school.

