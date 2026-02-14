Farewell ceremony organised for Class XII

‘FELAN’ (2025-26) — the farewell ceremony for Class XII — was organised at Blossoms Senior Secondary School, Patiala. The programme began with a vibrant cultural programme, followed by an inspiring speech by Principal Bindu Vaid, who shared valuable guidance and best wishes for the students’ future. Various fun games added excitement to the event. Students performed energetic dances using creative props, which captivated the audience. A modelling round was organised, showcasing confidence and style. Special farewell titles were awarded, making the event more memorable. The titles of ‘Mr & Ms Vivacious’ were awarded to Namandeep Singh and Navpreet Kaur, respectively, ‘Mr & Ms Gracious’ to Jashanpreet Singh and Prachi, respectively, and ‘Mr & Ms Charismatic’ to Daksh Malhtora and Khushboo. The title of ‘Mr Blossoms’ was bagged by Devanshu and ‘Ms Blossoms’ by Tasvi Khan The programme concluded with a motivating speech by Trustee Ravi Singh. Overall, the farewell was a joyful and emotional event, leaving behind beautiful memories for everyone.

