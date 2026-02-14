DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Farewell ceremony organised for Class XII

Farewell ceremony organised for Class XII

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:31 AM Feb 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

‘FELAN’ (2025-26) — the farewell ceremony for Class XII — was organised at Blossoms Senior Secondary School, Patiala. The programme began with a vibrant cultural programme, followed by an inspiring speech by Principal Bindu Vaid, who shared valuable guidance and best wishes for the students’ future. Various fun games added excitement to the event. Students performed energetic dances using creative props, which captivated the audience. A modelling round was organised, showcasing confidence and style. Special farewell titles were awarded, making the event more memorable. The titles of ‘Mr & Ms Vivacious’ were awarded to Namandeep Singh and Navpreet Kaur, respectively, ‘Mr & Ms Gracious’ to Jashanpreet Singh and Prachi, respectively, and ‘Mr & Ms Charismatic’ to Daksh Malhtora and Khushboo. The title of ‘Mr Blossoms’ was bagged by Devanshu and ‘Ms Blossoms’ by Tasvi Khan The programme concluded with a motivating speech by Trustee Ravi Singh. Overall, the farewell was a joyful and emotional event, leaving behind beautiful memories for everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts