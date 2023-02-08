Farewell for Class XII students at Shishu Niketan, Mohali

Students and teachers of Class XI bid a warm farewell to the outgoing students of Class XII and wished them good luck. A special get-together was organised wherein students presented songs and dances to entertain students who are going to appear in the board exams soon. Titles were conferred on students and mementos were presented on the occasion. Outgoing students became nostalgic while remembering their days spent in the school. Harjeet Kaur, Principal, motivated students to work hard and wished them good luck for their exams.
