Farewell function at DAV School, Manai

Students of Class XI organised ‘Au Revoir’ for outgoing Class XII. They welcomed their seniors by showering flower petals and a yajna was also performed. Beautiful moments depicting school life were presented through a PPT. Class XII students remembered their school journey and shared their experiences. Students also took part in a ramp show. After that a question-answer round was held which was judged by Vandana Patial, Swati Sharma and Sarwan Kumar. Principal of school Dinesh Kaushal advised students to never compromise with their principles and to abide by the moral values and discipline and gave best wishes for a bright future. Mr Handsome and Miss Charming titles were begged by Akshash and Simran, respectively. Megha and Sahil Attri got the title of Miss and Mr. Personality. Mr and Miss Farewell titles were bagged by Kartik Kapoor and Arushi.