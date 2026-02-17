Farewell party ‘Dua-E-Rukhsat’ held

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, hosted a farewell and good luck party, ‘Dua-E-Rukhsat’, to celebrate the achievements and bright futures of its students. The event was filled with vibrant performances, including an exciting array of songs, dance performances, and fun games, creating a lively and festive atmosphere. In a special ceremony, the titles of ‘Master AKSIPS’ and ‘Miss AKSIPS’ were awarded to Ramneet Singh and Jastej Kaur, respectively, recognising their exceptional contributions and presence within the school community. The award for the ‘Most Courteous Student’ was given to Simran Nayyar and the ‘Most Disciplined’ title was awarded to Davinder Singh. Jastej Kaur received the ‘All-Rounder Personality’ award, while Vansh Tayal was honoured as the ‘Star of the Year’. The ‘Most Responsible’ title went to Sanchit Garg and Manaal recieved the trophy as the ‘Sports Star of the Year’. Satreet Chabrra and Jyantji Kaur were declared the ‘Best Dressed Boy and Girl’, respectively. The school’s Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra wished the graduating students good luck on their future endeavours, encouraging them to continue striving for success and to carry the values learned at AKSIPS into the next chapter of their lives.

