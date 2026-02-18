Farewell party held

A grand farewell party for Class XII and a good luck party for Class X were organised at the NRI Public School, Derabassi, to bid a warm and affectionate goodbye to the outgoing students. Principal Suman Sharma addressed the gathering and motivated the students to work hard and face future challenges with confidence and determination. A variety of cultural performances, including group dances and songs, were presented by the host students. The performances were entertaining and received loud applause from the audience. Fun games and title contests, such as “Mr Farewell”, “Miss Farewell”, “Miss All-Rounder”, “Mr Handsome” and “Miss Charming”, added excitement to the celebration. During the event, students of Class XII and Class X shared their memorable experiences and expressed heartfelt gratitude towards their teachers and friends. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks followed by refreshments.

