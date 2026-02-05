Farewell party organised

Shishu Niketan Model Sr Sec School, Sec 22, Chandigarh, organised a farewell party for the outgoing batch of 2025-26. The programme was filled with joy, enthusiasm and nostalgia as students and teachers came together to celebrate the journey of the Class XII students. The event featured a variety of entertaining items including fun-filled activities, energetic dance performances, melodious musical presentations, and an exciting play, all of which showcased the talent and creativity of the students. A special ramp walk by Class XII students added charm to the occasion. Mannat of Class XII E was crowned Miss Shishu Niketan, while Utkarsh of Class XII G won Mr Shishu Niketan title. Another important highlight of the programme was the unveiling of the school magazine, Shishu Bharati, which reflects the academic, literary and creative achievements of the students. The event was further enriched by motivational addresses of the Director-Principal and the Principal, who encouraged the students to remain focused, confident and positive in the forthcoming board examinations. They extended their best wishes and blessings to the outgoing batch for success in their exams and future endeavours. The farewell concluded on an emotional and inspiring note, leaving the students with fond memories and motivation as they move ahead to a new phase of life.

