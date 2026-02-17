DT
Home / The School Tribune / Farewell party organised

Farewell party organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:08 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
A farewell-cum-seminar was organised at Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, to bid a warm farewell to the students of Class XII and to motivate them for their future journey. The programme was graced by Gurinder Singh Mehndiratta (head in-charge of Rozana Spokesman of Faridkot, Moga, Muktsar and Firozepur) as the guest of honour, who inspired students to aim high, remain disciplined and grow as responsible citizens. Mashian Manikait Kaur delivered a touching speech titled “Gratitude: The Foundation of a Meaningful Life,” in which she expressed her heartfelt thankfulness towards the principal and teachers and encouraged students to lead their lives guided by the values and lessons learned at school. To promote healthy habits, carrot juice was served as refreshment. Addressing the students of classes XII and XI, Principal Dr SS Brar congratulated the outgoing batch on completing an important phase of their academic journey and urged them to aim for high ranks, prepare themselves for officer-level responsibilities and work with dedication, discipline and integrity.

