Home / The School Tribune / Farewell programme organised

Farewell programme organised

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 06:30 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
Students during the farewell programme.
A grand and emotional farewell party was organised for the Class X students at the Ashmah International School, Sector 70, Mohali. The event was hosted by the students of Class IX in honour of their seniors and was filled with vibrant cultural performances, enthusiasm, and cherished memories. The school campus was beautifully decorated with balloons, banners, and decorative streamers. The function began with a warm welcome ceremony where Class IX students applied ‘tilak’ to the Class X students as a gesture of respect and affection. This was followed by a series of entertaining performances, including group dance, bhangra, group songs, and solo songs, which created a joyful and lively atmosphere. A cake-cutting ceremony was held during the event. Based on various competitions and performances, several titles were awarded. Parvinder Singh was crowned “Mr Ashmah,” Jessica Chopra “Miss Ashmah”, Ekmveer Singh “Mr Farewell” and Banipreet Kaur “Miss Farewell”. Chairman JS Kesar congratulated the students and emphasised that hard work, discipline, commitment, and punctuality are essential for achieving success in life. Principal Shuchi Grover appreciated the academic and co-curricular achievements of the students and extended her best wishes for their upcoming examinations. She encouraged them to face future challenges with confidence and strive for excellence.

