Fateh bags 2nd position in hockey tournament

Fateh Aziz Singh, a student of Alpine Public School, Bhawanigarh, demonstrated an outstanding performance in the under-11 hockey tournament at the district level, which led to his selection for state-level championship. Representing at the state-level hockey tournament held in Ropar, he secured second position bringing honour to the school and parents. School Manager Harmeet Singh Grewal and Principal Roma Arora extended their heartfelt congratulation to Fateh Aziz Singh on this remarkable achievement and motivated him to continue his passion for sports in future as well.

