Father's International School, Ambala

The school organised a one-day trip to Jalandhar to expand students' perceptions and encourage exploration. As students visited the 'Heart of Punjab -Jalandhar', they received a warm reception at Jang-e-Azadi Museum, a place depicting freedom struggle and contribution of various Punjabis. This was followed by a visit to the historic Devi Talab temple which is one of the 51 Shaktipeeth of Goddess Durga. The Vaishno Devi and Amarnath temples reminded them of Jammu and Kashmir. The tour culminated with young travellers having lunch in a captivating Punjabi culture at Rangla Punjab Haveli - a hub of culture, traditional lifestyle and various art forms of Punjab. The pupils took photographs to preserve their memories of their trip.

#Ambala