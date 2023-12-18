Father's International School, Ambala

The school celebrated Mahakavi Subramania Bharati’s birth anniversary as Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav. The language festival, ‘Meri Bhasha, Meri Pehchaan’, encouraged students to express thoughts in class-wise storytelling, poetry recitation, and singing competitions in their regional languages. This celebration showcased a vibrant display of words, emotions and ideas, highlighting the students’ confidence and oratory skills. Principal Neelam Bhalla applauded their efforts.

#Ambala