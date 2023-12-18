Father's International School, Ambala

The school celebrated Mahakavi Subramania Bharati’s birth anniversary as Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav. The language festival, ‘Meri Bhasha, Meri Pehchaan’, encouraged students to express thoughts in class-wise storytelling, poetry recitation, and singing competitions in their regional languages. This celebration showcased a vibrant display of words, emotions and ideas, highlighting the students’ confidence and oratory skills. Principal Neelam Bhalla applauded their efforts.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day amid chaos over security breach
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1