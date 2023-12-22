Father’s International School, Ambala

The school organised a workshop on ‘Technology in teaching’ to integrate technology seamlessly into the curriculum. The workshop was conducted by Amandeep Singh Virdi, resource person, Kulbhushan, Centre Manager, Gunjan, Centre Manager, Lokesh, Regional Manager, and Jaswinder Kaur from Amity University, Punjab. Teachers from primary to senior secondary wings participated, gaining insights from Amity University experts on using digital tools for personalised learning. Principal Neelam Bhalla expressed gratitude for the informative session fostering 21st century education.

