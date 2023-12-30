Father’s International School, Ambala

The school celebrated Christmas with enthusiasm, featuring events like carols, Jesus Christ birth skit and a ramp walk by tiny Santas and angels. Junior students showcased Christmas-themed items at stalls, while Santa Claus distributed gifts and sweets. Students and teachers were honoured with certificates for participation in various activities. Principal Neelam Bhalla explained the festival’s significance and wished Merry Christmas to all.

