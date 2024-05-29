Father’s International School, Ambala

A ‘Bye Bye Summer Party’ was arranged for the kindergarten section at the school. The pool party provided entertainment while providing relief from the heat. The curves of smiles and gusts of laughter surrounded the premises. Children relished ice-creams and left school premises with joyful faces.
