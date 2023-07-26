Father's International School, Panjokhra

The school organised an investiture ceremony. The programme started with Guard of Honour by NCC cadets. Yashwati, management representative, was warmly welcomed. Students were conferred with badges and sashes and took oath to fulfil all duties and responsibilities. The programme concluded with Neelam Bhalla, Principal, congratulating the council members.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states
Questions it over lack of 33% quota for women in Nagaland ci...
2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads
No loss of human life, livestock reported