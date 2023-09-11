Father’s International School, Panjokhra

School students brought laurels to the institute in various sports activities, ie kho-kho, kabaddi, badminton and basketball on the block level as well as district-level SGFI games. Five students bagged state selections also. They won the second position in kho-kho (U-14), both girls and boys. Kabaddi (U-14) boys grabbed the second position. Basketball (U-19) girls stood first in the district level. The school management, principal and teachers appreciated the winners and wished them success in their future endeavours.

#Kabaddi