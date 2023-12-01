Father’s International School, Panjokhra

The school celebrated Flag Day, as part of Communal Harmony Week. The event aimed to foster unity and love among students, with activities like marathons and poster making promoting participation and camaraderie. Principal Neelam Bhalla emphasised the importance of living with unity and mutual reciprocity, transcending differences in class, caste, creed, religion, and gender barriers.
