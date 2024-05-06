‘Feast of founder’, investiture ceremony at St Montfort School, Roorkee

The school celebrated the ‘Feast of its founder St Louis Marie De Montfort’ with great devotion and fervour along with the investiture ceremony. The celebration began with a prayer dance followed by a skit, depicting episodes from the life of the patron saint. The Cabinet members marched towards the stage with enthusiasm and dignity. The elected head boy, head girl along with other newly elected members were conferred with badges and sashes by Vice-Principal Bro Prashant Kullu and Headmistress, Sr Santhana Mary. The vice-principal congratulated them and urged the students to follow the footsteps of St Montfort and assimilate his virtues in their lives.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.