Felicitation ceremony at Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

A felicitation ceremony was organised for the academic session 2023-24 at the school. Students were honoured for their academic excellence. They were presented with Green Scholar badges and Green Scholar tie. Appreciation certificates were given to all students who attended the school regularly for the whole session without any leave. The event was organised in the morning school assembly and aimed to appreciate the efforts of the students and acknowledge their emerging talent. Principal Bhatnagar said these kind of gestures aim to motivate the students to work hard and strive for even greater accomplishments.
