Felicitation ceremony held at Ram Parshad DAV School

A felicitation ceremony was organised at Ram Parshad DAV School, Shahabad, Kurukshetra, to honour the meritorious students of the CBSE Board Examinations of Classes X and XII. During the ceremony, students who delivered outstanding performances in the board examinations were recognised with cash prizes, trophies and appreciation certificates. The joy and pride on the faces of the students reflected the significance of their accomplishments. The chairperson of the school management committee, Brigadier (retd) Rajeev Gupta, addressed the students, parents and school staff through a video message and congratulated all the achievers. The principal, Dr Deepinder Walia, said the success was the result of the students’ dedication, teachers’ guidance and parents’ support. She also urged students to continue striving for excellence.

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