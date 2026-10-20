Festive fervour grips Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, celebrated Dasehra with festive fervour as junior school students presented an engaging enactment of the Ramayana, conveying the timeless message of the triumph of good over evil. Through expressive performances, the young learners portrayed the values of truth, righteousness, courage and devotion, connecting India's rich cultural heritage with meaningful life lessons. Addressing the gathering, Principal Jaya Bhardwaj emphasised the importance of nurturing values rooted in Indian culture and translating them into everyday conduct. She also encouraged students to celebrate festivals responsibly by adopting eco-friendly practices and minimising waste.

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