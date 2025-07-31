DT
Festive vibes at AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

Festive vibes at AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:20 AM Jul 31, 2025 IST
The Kindergarten wing of the school celebrated Teej along with the 100 days of Kindergarten milestone. The event was marked by a spectacular display of music, dance, and cultural traditions. Children arrived in colourful and festive attire, adding charm and excitement to the celebration. Teachers applied intricate mehndi designs on the children’s hands, symbolising good fortune and auspicious beginnings. The event also celebrated the completion of 100 days of learning, showcasing the children’s growth and achievements in music, dance, art, and other foundational skills. It reflected the kindergarten’s commitment to nurturing young minds through a joyful and well-rounded educational experience.

