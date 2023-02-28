Field trip for students of Toddlers’ Town Kindergarten School, Patiala

Students of Toddlers' Town Kindergarten, Patiala, visited the Deer Park in the city as part of an experiential learning initiative. The field trip began with all children boarding the bus with enthusiasm, fully geared up with a desire to get acquainted with animals that they had seen in their course books. Not only did the trip help the children see the animals live, thereby helping them learn, but it also allowed them to collect memories for life. Education transcends beyond textbooks and classrooms, and this highly successful field trip was a testimony to this fact.