Fire drill at St. Joseph's School, Surat Manauli

A mock drill on fire safety and an awareness session was conducted at the school. Officials of the Municipal Corporation guided the students and teachers regarding safety measures to be followed in casr of a fire emergency. Various teams of school students, teachers as well as the non-teaching staff got into action at the time of the drill. A team of teachers and students carried out a successful simulation exercise. The sound of a siren was an indicator for the students to evacuate the classrooms and reach safe zones. Deputy Director Ashima Kiran Bannerjee opined that the exercise was a big step towards preparedness against a disaster.
