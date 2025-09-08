DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Fire drill conducted

Fire drill conducted

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A comprehensive fire drill was conducted at Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, Karnal, for all staff members to ensure preparedness and effective response in case of an emergency situation. The exercise was aimed at strengthening safety awareness and enhancing the ability of staff members to handle crisis situations with confidence. The drill began with the sounding of the fire alarm, immediately prompting all staff members to evacuate the building in a swift and disciplined manner. Within the stipulated time, everyone assembled at the designated safe area. The entire procedure was executed in an orderly fashion, demonstrating the seriousness and cooperation of the school community. During the session, evacuation routes, safety protocols, and assembly points were thoroughly reviewed. Staff members were also briefed on the correct use of fire extinguishers and the importance of quick decision-making in emergency situations. The drill not only tested the efficiency of the evacuation plan but also helped in identifying areas for further improvement. Principal Shalini Narang said, “The safety of our school community is our foremost priority. Regular fire drills are essential in ensuring that each member of our staff is equipped to respond effectively in times of emergency. This exercise has reinforced our collective responsibility to remain vigilant and prepared, while also creating a strong sense of awareness about safety practices.” The fire drill concluded successfully, leaving staff members more confident, responsible, and better prepared to safeguard themselves and others during unforeseen circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts