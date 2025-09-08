Fire drill conducted

A comprehensive fire drill was conducted at Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, Karnal, for all staff members to ensure preparedness and effective response in case of an emergency situation. The exercise was aimed at strengthening safety awareness and enhancing the ability of staff members to handle crisis situations with confidence. The drill began with the sounding of the fire alarm, immediately prompting all staff members to evacuate the building in a swift and disciplined manner. Within the stipulated time, everyone assembled at the designated safe area. The entire procedure was executed in an orderly fashion, demonstrating the seriousness and cooperation of the school community. During the session, evacuation routes, safety protocols, and assembly points were thoroughly reviewed. Staff members were also briefed on the correct use of fire extinguishers and the importance of quick decision-making in emergency situations. The drill not only tested the efficiency of the evacuation plan but also helped in identifying areas for further improvement. Principal Shalini Narang said, “The safety of our school community is our foremost priority. Regular fire drills are essential in ensuring that each member of our staff is equipped to respond effectively in times of emergency. This exercise has reinforced our collective responsibility to remain vigilant and prepared, while also creating a strong sense of awareness about safety practices.” The fire drill concluded successfully, leaving staff members more confident, responsible, and better prepared to safeguard themselves and others during unforeseen circumstances.

Advertisement