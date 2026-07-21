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Home / The School Tribune / Fire extinguisher demonstration conducted at Tribune school

Fire extinguisher demonstration conducted at Tribune school

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:39 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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A fire extinguisher demonstration was conducted for students of classes IV to X at The Tribune School, Chandigarh, to create awareness about fire safety and the proper use of fire extinguishers during emergencies. During the session, students learnt about the different types of fire extinguishers, their uses, safety precautions, and the PASS technique —Pull, Aim, Squeeze, and Sweep. A live demonstration showed the correct method of operating a fire extinguisher. Principal Rani Poddar appreciated the initiative and said such practical demonstrations help students acquire essential safety skills and prepare them to respond calmly and responsibly during emergencies.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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