Fire extinguisher demonstration conducted at Tribune school

A fire extinguisher demonstration was conducted for students of classes IV to X at The Tribune School, Chandigarh, to create awareness about fire safety and the proper use of fire extinguishers during emergencies. During the session, students learnt about the different types of fire extinguishers, their uses, safety precautions, and the PASS technique —Pull, Aim, Squeeze, and Sweep. A live demonstration showed the correct method of operating a fire extinguisher. Principal Rani Poddar appreciated the initiative and said such practical demonstrations help students acquire essential safety skills and prepare them to respond calmly and responsibly during emergencies.

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