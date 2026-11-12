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Home / The School Tribune / Fire safety awareness programme held

Fire safety awareness programme held

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:13 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, organised a fire safety awareness programme under the guidance of NSS Programme Officer Jayant Kumar Atreya and VS Pathania. Fire Officer Vinay and Mattu Ram from Fire Station, Sector 32, conducted an informative session on fire prevention, safety measures and emergency response. They demonstrated practical techniques for extinguishing fires and explained the correct use of different fire extinguishers. Students actively participated in the demonstration and gained hands-on experience in dealing with fire emergencies. The programme highlighted the importance of preparedness, alertness and remaining calm during emergency situations.

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