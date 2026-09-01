Fire safety drill conducted

Career Academy School, Patiala, conducted a fire safety drill to create awareness among students about fire safety, emergency preparedness and the correct use of fire extinguishers. The drill was conducted under the guidance of Kaka Ram Verma, Chief Trainer and District Training Supervisor, and ASI Ram Sharan, Traffic Police, Education Cell, Patiala, along with the Principal and school staff. Students actively participated in the drill and received practical guidance on how to safely operate a fire extinguisher and respond calmly and responsibly during a fire emergency. Such initiatives play an important role in developing a strong culture of safety, preparedness and awareness among students.

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