DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Fire safety drill conducted

Fire safety drill conducted

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A fire safety drill was conducted at Aryakulam, Nilokheri, under the guidance of the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services. The drill aimed to spread awareness and train the students, staff, hostel staff and mess workers about safety measures and emergency response in case of a fire outbreak. The session was led by Sudhir Navat, Sub Fire Officer, along with Vijay Singh Huda, Leading Fireman and fire operators Deepak Kumar, Tulsi Das and Sunil. They demonstrated the use of fire extinguishers and evacuation techniques and explained precautionary measures to be taken during emergencies. The chief dorm educator, Ramesh Kumar, emphasised the importance of preparedness and safety for the well-being of the community. The drill provided hands-on training to the participants, ensuring that they are better equipped to deal with fire hazards responsibly. Principal Dinesh Kumar concluded the programme with a vote of thanks to the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services team for their valuable guidance and efforts.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts