Fire safety drill conducted

A fire safety drill was conducted at Aryakulam, Nilokheri, under the guidance of the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services. The drill aimed to spread awareness and train the students, staff, hostel staff and mess workers about safety measures and emergency response in case of a fire outbreak. The session was led by Sudhir Navat, Sub Fire Officer, along with Vijay Singh Huda, Leading Fireman and fire operators Deepak Kumar, Tulsi Das and Sunil. They demonstrated the use of fire extinguishers and evacuation techniques and explained precautionary measures to be taken during emergencies. The chief dorm educator, Ramesh Kumar, emphasised the importance of preparedness and safety for the well-being of the community. The drill provided hands-on training to the participants, ensuring that they are better equipped to deal with fire hazards responsibly. Principal Dinesh Kumar concluded the programme with a vote of thanks to the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services team for their valuable guidance and efforts.

