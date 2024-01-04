Fire safety programme held

On the fifth day of week-long NSS Special Camp, a fire safety programme was conducted by the Chandigarh Fire Department. The Fire Officer explained the causes of fire, types of fire and how to tackle with the fire problem. Fire Department officials gave the fire safety practical training to the NSS volunteers. After that delicious lunch was served to the NSS volunteers.
