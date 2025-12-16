Under the aegis of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), the NSS Wing, in collaboration with the Disaster Management Club of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, organised an informative fire safety training session for NSS volunteers and students. The session was conducted by two firemen from the Fire Department, Chandigarh, Gurdeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh, who elaborated on the causes of fire, preventive measures, and essential emergency response protocols. Students were also provided hands-on training in operating fire extinguishers and handling basic firefighting equipment, enabling them to respond confidently in emergency situations. Principal Shama Kukkal appreciated the efforts of the Fire Department, Chandigarh, and expressed gratitude for their valuable guidance and practical demonstrations that empowered students with critical life-saving skills.

