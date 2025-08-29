First-aid awareness session at Adharshila school

A first-aid awareness session was organised at Adharshila The Foundation International School, Rajpura. The session aimed to equip students with basic life-saving skills and create awareness about the importance of first aid in daily life. The programme began with a welcome address by activity in-charge Manvir, followed by an interactive session led by Kaka Ramji, a renowned resource person, and ASI Ram Sharan, Traffic Education Cell, Patiala. They explained the significance of first aid in emergencies, such as road accidents, burns, fractures, and fainting incidents. Demonstrations on CPR, handling bleeding injuries, and safe transportation of accident victims were given. The resource persons from the Traffic Education Cell, Patiala, emphasised the role of awareness in reducing fatalities and encouraged students to spread the knowledge among peers and family. The camp concluded with a vote of thanks by the principal, expressing gratitude to the experts for their valuable insights. The session proved to be highly informative, empowering students with confidence to act as responsible citizens.

Advertisement